The Terminal List Teaser: Chris Pratt Fights Conflicting Memories While Unearthing Deadly Conspiracy

Chris Pratt is a busy man this summer. While the actor is gearing for the release of Jurassic World Dominion (Jurassic World 3), he is also set to take on the digital streaming space with Prime Video’s The Terminal List. The teaser was released on Thursday night (IST) and it offered a glimpse of Chris Pratt in a different shade.

The series introduces James Reece (Chris Pratt), a US Marine who is grieving the deaths of his fellow soldiers. The trailer opens with Chris’ character reliving the events that took place during a mission, which led to several deaths. The injured soldier stands numb while seeing the coffins of his fellow soldiers. He returns home to his family but his mind continues to wander, revisiting memories of several events from the past.

Chris then receives a jolt when he learns that nothing about the event in his file adds up, propelling the soldier to dive into business to find out if someone was covering up the events that took place during the mission. Little does he know, he is getting entangled in a big conspiracy. The trailer is aptly set against Black Sabbath’s anti-war song War Pigs.

Advertisement

Watch The Terminal List teaser here:

The official synopsis of the series reads: “Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering his life and the lives of those he loves."

Advertisement

Besides Chris, The Terminal List also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.