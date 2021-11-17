Pooja Hegde in Sexy Bralette Sets the Temperature Soaring in Maldives; See Pics

Pooja Hegde is one of the most recognisable names in both the Telugu and Hindi film industries. With her incredible performances, the stunning actress has undoubtedly captivated the hearts of the millions. She is presently in the Maldives, where she is enchanting the islanders with her drool-worthy ensembles on a daily basis. Some of the photos from her trip have made their way on Instagram. This time, the actress flaunted her oh-so-lean figure donning a brown bralette paired with tie-dye palazzo pants with crocheted pocket detailing.

She captioned the photos, “Tropical Thunder". And, she indeed looked like one. Even in the midst of November, the actress was exuding summer vibes. Her Jute bag and seashell necklace added a nice finishing touch to her ensemble. While her bracelet and the statement ring gave a touch of quirkiness to her entire look, the shades were the icing on the cake.

Fans are swooning over Hedge’s photos and showering her with heart and fire emojis in the comments section. The actress, recently, posted another set of photos from her dinner time. The caption went like this, “The mood is been set for dinner tonight."

Hegde entered the world of Showbiz with the Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012. She later made her Bollywood debut in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has also appeared in films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Housefull 4, Maharshi, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in which she co-starred with Allu Arjun. She recently wrapped up the filming of Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. It is now in post-production and is set to be released in January 2022.

