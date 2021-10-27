The Truth About 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Not Being in Captain America Civil War

In an upcoming book about Marvel Studios, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed that there was a point when he thought that the makers were writing him off from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the new behind-the-scenes book called "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, Hemsworth shared that during the filming of Captain America: Civil War, his exclusion from the script led him to think that he was being written off from the MCU.

In the 2016 movie, Hemsworth, who plays the role of Thor in the MCU, did not have any part to play, even though there were other significant superhero characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Vision, Black Widow, Wanda Maximoff, Black Panther, Hawk Eye, and Ant Man. The movie also introduced Tom Holland as Spider Man in the MCU. Considering all the major Marvel superheroes were part of the movie, Hemsworth certainly felt that he was being ignored. According to Digital Spy the book mentions Hemsworth sharing his reaction, “I remember being on the Age of Ultron press tour, and everyone was talking about Civil War. I was like, What's Civil War? Are you doing a side-project or something?”

Hemsworth is then quoted saying, “They're like, ‘Oh no, Captain America, you know? The next one is Civil War.’ I'm like, ‘Wait… Iron Man's in that?’ And it's like, ‘Yeah, but there's not just Iron Man. There's Vision. There's Spider-Man.’” After learning of the project, Hemsworth confronted Marvel Studio. Hemsworth mentioned that he asked the studios what he would be doing instead, and he was told that he will be doing his own thing. However, Hemsworth thought “This is it. I'm being written out.” mentions the book.

Soon after Captain America: Civil War, Hemsworth reprised his role as Thor in his third standalone superhero movie Thor Ragnarok which came out in 2017. Directed by New Zealander Taika Waititi, the movie was hailed as one of the best Marvel movies at the time.

Hemsworth will once again be seen playing the role of Marvel superhero in upcoming Thor Love and Thunder which will be releasing next year.

