The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri Urges Fans To ‘Jump Into Uncertainty' With His Next Movie

Vivek Agnihotri keeps making headlines, whether it is for his movies or for his controversial remarks. After the blockbuster performance of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is all set to get the cameras rolling for his next film, The Vaccine War, which is based on the largest Covid-19 vaccination programme, the conspiracies and the challenges it faced. Today, the director updated the netizens with his Twitter post on his upcoming project.

Vivek Agnihotri uploaded a photo of a spiral-bind script book and in the background, the photos of deities were kept, as he sought their blessings. The cover page of the script book showed that the movie is presented by his production house, I am Buddha and the story is written by the director himself. The Vaccine War is based on Going Viral book by Dr Balram Bhargava. He tweeted, “We live for new things. New happiness. New laughter. New challenges. Yet, we feel comfortable in the old & established and stick to it. This contradiction gives suffering. The fastest and surest way to find happiness is: jump into uncertainty. The unknown”.

Advertisement

Check out the tweet here:

Twitteratis rushed to the comments. One user praised the director and wrote, “Good luck sir. I wish if we had 3-4 more directors like you." One enthusiastic admirer asked, “Who are the actors in Vaccine War? Do announce as soon as possible”.

Previously, Vivek Agnihotri announced the film after unveiling the poster for the movie. His post read, “Announcement: Presenting ‘The Vaccine War’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us”.

Advertisement

Check out the tweet here-:

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is slated to release on August 15, 2023, in more than 10 languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News here