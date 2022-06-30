The Vampire Diaries Fame Joseph Morgan Calls RRR 'Absolute Masterpiece,' Sends Twitter into Meltdown

South Indian Cinema is not only ruling in the hearts of movie buffs in India but is also receiving immense love worldwide. From the storyline to VFX, and undoubtedly, the performance delivered by the actors is not only lauded by the audience but the film critics as well. Even months after the release of SS Rajamouli’s directorial blockbuster RRR, it is still basking in its success.

The movie has received appreciation from many celebs and the list has added two new fans. This time, it is The Original actor Joseph Morgan and his wife and actor Persia White. On Tuesday, the Hollywood star said how much he loved the film. “Had a bit of time off shooting and Persia White and I watched two incredible movies. ‘RRR’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema," he tweeted.

Netizens were quick to react to the post. A user also thanked The Vampire Dairies actor for watching the movie. To which, Joseph replied, “It was an absolute masterpiece, from start to finish. I’ve been thinking about it ever since." Another asked, “You mean our Indian movie. This RRR?" with the poster. This time too, Joseph was quick with his reply. “Yes, Incredible movie," he wrote.

The official Twitter handle of RRR also replied and thanked him for spreading the word. The tweet read: “Klaus… Thank you so much for loving RRR and spreading the word."

Netflix India has also retweeted Joseph’s post and said, “Dear Diary, Today, I found out that Klaus and I are mind blown by the same films."

RRR is based on the life of two revolutionaries during the British colonial rule in India. The SS Rajammouli directorial is one of the highest-grossing films worldwide. Jr NTR, Ram Charan , Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are part of the movie.

