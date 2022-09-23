The Wait is Over: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Premieres Tonight

Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to premiere on September 24 with its season 9 on both Voot and the Colors Kannada. Superstar Kiccha Sudeep has retweeted a motion poster of the same, which was earlier tweeted by the Colors Kannada.

The Tweet said, “1 day to go. The all-new BBK9. Tomorrow 6 pm and every night 9.30 pm." Over 8,000 users have seen the video and fans’ excitement can be seen in the comments section as well.

According to reports, previous Bigg Boss Kannada contestants would return for this season. Additionally, some of the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1 participants are likely to appear on the show as well.

Recently, Parameshwar Gundkal shared a sneak peek from the sets of Bigg Boss 9 on Instagram and wrote, “All set, almost."

Fans are also expecting Sunit Shani from the telly town to appear in this season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The actor was seen in the Kannada TV serial Kendasampige playing the role of Rajesh and now the show can come to an abrupt end. Though it’s not confirmed yet, it will be only revealed on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 on Saturday at 6 pm.

The show debuted in 2013 and has since been one of the most watched reality programmes on Kannada TV. Manju Pavagada won the last season on February 28, 2021, and the final episode aired on August 8, 2021.

