The Wait is Over! Indra and Deepu to Get Married in Mann Udu Udu Zhala

Marathi show Mann Udu Udu Zhala has become a hugely popular series in a very short period. Recently, the team decided to end the show due to personal obligations and impending projects of the lead performers Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut. They also declared that the last episode of the series will soon be aired.

Meanwhile, the fans were very curious to see the marriage of Indra and Deepu on screen, and their wait is over because the first photo of Indra-Deepu’s wedding has come out.

Recently, actress Reena Madhukar shared a photo on her Instagram. This photo is from Indra and Deepu’s wedding. Reena played the role of Deepu’s sister Sanika in this show. In the photo, Deepu wore a red Kanjeevaram saree at her wedding. The actress is seen in a South Indian look.

Indra was seen in a kurta and lungi also giving a South Indian touch. Both are looking very beautiful in these wedding outfits. Deepu’s look is somewhat similar to her real wedding look.

Along with them, the entire family of Indra and Deepu can be seen in this photo shared by the actress. The happiness on their faces is evident. The audience is very curious about this episode. This serial will now say goodbye to the audience.

Sharing the photo Reena wrote, “Our Big Happy Family". One of the fans commented, “Perfect one lots of love." Another one wrote, “Will miss you." The post received more than 25 k likes.

Meanwhile, an Instagram reel recently went viral which informed that Indra and Deepu’s marriage will be shown on Saturday July 24. A special hour-long episode will be aired at 19:00 PM.

This series also has a huge fan base among the youth. Indra and Deepu have overcome many difficulties with each other’s company.

Only a few days ago, a wrap-up party was also organised by Sharvari Kulkarni at her Mumbai residence. Man Udu Udu Zhala will be replaced by a new show Tu Chaal Pudha.

