Home » News » Movies » The White Lotus' Mike White Was Eager to See Jennifer Coolidge on Vespa, Calls It 'The Ultimate Gay-Icon'

The White Lotus' Mike White Was Eager to See Jennifer Coolidge on Vespa, Calls It 'The Ultimate Gay-Icon'

Jennifer Coolidge made a return to the second season of The White Lotus.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 18:07 IST

Mumbai, India

The White Lotus season 2 premiered on Monday.
The White Lotus season 2 premiered on Monday.

After a season of deliciously sneery social satire, asinine conversations, divine food, and a picturesque location, HBO’s Emmy®-winning series The White Lotus is back with a new season. Set at an exclusive Sicilian resort, it follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. Created and directed by Emmy® winner Mike White, this season, Emmy® winner Jennifer Coolidge returns to the role of a wealthy heiress Tanya in season 2.

Talking about Coolidge’s return from season 1, Mike revealed that Coolidge is his friend and she was part of the reason he wrote season 1. “People really responded to her performance, and I said, ‘If we go to Italy, I have to bring Jennifer.’ Really, I just adore her. She has such fun energy on a shoot, not to mention she’s a great actress," he said.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

RELATED NEWS

Talking about her character, Mike said, “I could also totally see her in an Italian opera; there’s that tragic aspect to Tanya that felt rich to mine again. Mostly I wanted to see her on that Vespa. (Laughs) I wanted her in a mod ‘60s dress, scarf on her head, sunglasses— the ultimate gay-icon."

When Mike asked Coolidge whether she would go to Italy and shoot the series’ second season, she said, “I just want to be on one of those Vespas while hot Italian guys in shark-skin suits light my cigarette."

In season 2, Jennifer Coolidge is joined by an all-new cast including F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Jon Gries, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Tom Hollander, Leo Woodall, Will Sharpe, and Simona Tabasco.

Advertisement

The first episode of HBO’s The White Lotus premiered earlier this week. Fans in India can tune into the episodes on Disney+ Hotstar now.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 04, 2022, 18:07 IST
last updated: November 04, 2022, 18:07 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bipasha Basu Turns Heads With New Maternity Photoshoot, See The Mom-to-be's Bold And Beautiful Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Internet Swoon With Her Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures In Blue Gown, See Her Stunning Bodycon Dresses