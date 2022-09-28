The Woman King Gets India Release Date, Viola Davis' Much Awaited Film To Hit Theatres On Oct 14

The Woman King finally has an India release date! The film, starring Oscar-winner Viola Davis, released in the US recently and it has received positive reactions there. Packed with powerful performances, stirring battle scenes, elaborate costume and set designs, and seminal filmmaking, The Woman King has already generated a massive Oscar buzz.

Inspired by real women warriors – an all-female fighting force called the Agojie, the historical epic movie follows their story as they fought battle after battle in order to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. While Viola Davis takes the lead in the film, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson, Masali Baduza, Angélique Kidjo, Jimmy Odukoya, Thando Dlomo, Jordan Bolger, Zozibini Tunzi, Makgotso M and Siv Ngesi star alongside.

Not only on the screen but behind the cameras as well, the film is made by some of the most visionary women in Hollywood. With Gina Prince-Bythewood as the director, Dana Stevens and Maria Bello sit on the project as writers, Cathy Schulman as producer, Polly Morgan as cinematographer, and costume designer Gersha Phillips.

The Woman King is also only one of two movies this year to have received the A+ CinemaScore – one of the most prestigious and credible scores to be conferred upon movies basis audience surveys. A recent Forbes report also foresees that the film could bag a nomination for Best Picture Award at the Academy Awards in 2023. The awards show will take place in March next year.

Certified fresh at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and with a mighty stronghold on the global box office, the Viola Davis starrer is now all set to make its way to theatres in India on the 14th of October. The movie will release across India in languages, English and Tamil.

