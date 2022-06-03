'Theatre Doesn't Differentiate Over Caste or Religion': Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram has hit the theatres and the film is receiving positive reviews from all corners for its thrilling elements. During promotions, at an event recently, Kamal spoke about his love for theatre.

Kamal said that to him, theatre feels like a great place. According to Kamal, theatre doesn’t differentiate the caste and religion of a person. The superstar hoped that Vikram would be applauded by the audience and they would go to theatres in large numbers to watch it.

Vikram narrates the story of Amar, Santhanam, Karnan and a masked man. The film’s plot revolves around a cocaine container, which goes missing and is followed by a few killings. Amar takes charge of the case and goes undercover with his investigation team. While investigating, Amar becomes aware of Karnan and the maskman.

Santhanam is a ferocious drug peddler who wants this container. How do Amar, Santhanam and Karnan cross each other’s paths? What does Karnan want? Will Karnan be able to accomplish this motive? These questions will be answered in Vikram.

Fahadh Faasil has enacted Amar’s character. Vijay Sethupathi has enacted Santhanam’s role. Kamal has enacted the character of Karnan. Besides these three actors, Gayathrie, Shivani Narayanan, Antony Varghese, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose and others are also part of this film.

Vikram has been bankrolled by Raajkamal Films International. Vikram’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has struck a chord with the audience. Suriya’s cameo is also being appreciated. However, the film also drew criticism because of the long run time.

Watching Vikram’s impressive performance, reports are trickling in that it could easily rake in Rs 60-65 crores today. Some said that it could collect Rs 130-140 crores on weekend, others even said that Vikram could even cross a total of Rs 150 crore in the first three days.

