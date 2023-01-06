Theatre Owners Demand Separate Screening Times For Varisu And Thunivu

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu will hit the theatres on January 11 and 12, respectively, coinciding with Pongal 2023. And their fans are eagerly waiting for the release of both movies in cinema halls. It was recently announced that both films will get an equal number of screens in Tamil Nadu. According to distributors, both Kollywood films will be released in 480 theatres each.

As Vijay and Ajith’s films are releasing on the same day after 8 years, fierce competition has arisen among their fans. Their fans have been showing their rivalry on social media. As a result, even after releasing the films on an equal number of screens, theatre owners are demanding that the special screening of the movies should have separate timings. For instance, if Varisu is screened at 1 pm in all theatres, then Thunivu can be screened at 4 pm. Theatre owners believe that it will not only help in the collection of both films. but they can also ensure that no problem occurs between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar’s fans.

It is said that actor Vijay wants his movie to be screened continuously from 1 am, leaving the idea of theatre owners aside. If Varisu is screened as decided, then fans from both sides will throng the theatres simultaneously, creating a ruckus. This has caused theatre owners to worry that their theatres may also get damaged. While the confusion over how to screen the special shows continues, the bookings for the two films will begin tomorrow night.

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The family action drama features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, alongside Vijay. On the other hand, Thunivu is helmed by H Vinoth. The heist thriller will show Ajith Kumar as a grey character.

Read all the Latest Movies News here