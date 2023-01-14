Theatre Owners To Screen Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Movies On His Birthday

South star Allu Arjun received immensely positive feedback, awards and accolades after the success of his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The Sukumar-directorial film turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of Allu Arjun’s career, who has won millions of hearts with his never-before-seen avatar. In addition to being a fantastic actor, he is also a doting husband and father, who constantly finds time for his family when not working. Soon, the actor will celebrate his birthday on April 8th. There is a surprise for all the Allu Arjun fans this year. On the occasion of his birthday, theatre owners have decided to screen some of his blockbuster movies like Pokiri, Prabhas Varsham and Desamuduru. Whether Pushpa 1 will be re-screened is not known yet.

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was a resounding box office triumph. Action scenes, hit songs, and flawless acting by the stars, all contributed to the film’s popularity. Now, the songs Srivalli, Sami, and Oo Antava have managed to secure positions on YouTube’s list of the top 2022 music videos. Pushpa: The Rule, the second sequel of the successful franchise, is now in production. Pinkvilla has discovered exclusively that the filmmakers intend to release the film simultaneously in India and Russia.

Allu Arjun had previously spoken with Pinkvilla about his anticipation for Pushpa 2. “I’m genuinely energised. I am quite excited to film it since I think part 2 will allow for much more.’’ The actor will work next in Icon, directed by Venu Sriram and in an untitled project with Koratala Siva.

