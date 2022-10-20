Theft At Actress Parvati Nair’s Chennai Residence, Complaint Filed

South Indian actress and model Parvati Nair, known for predominantly appearing in Malayalam films, along with some Tamil and Kannada projects, has recently filed a complaint of theft at her residence. The actress has been living at her Sterling Road, Nungambakkam, residence in Chennai for the past three years, where the theft occurred.

According to the complaint filed at the Nungambakkam police station, Parvati returned after an entire day’s shooting schedule to her residence on October 18 and was shocked to discover that a theft occurred in her absence. A laptop worth Rs 2 lakh, watches worth Rs 9 lakh and a phone worth Rs 1.3 lakh was reported stolen.

30-year-old Subhash Chandra Bose, hailing from Pudukottai, is said to be the prime suspect in the case. He used to work at the actress’ residence and has been missing from the Sterling House residence since the theft, putting him under the police radar. Based on the complaint, a police team visited the house and conducted a preliminary investigation.

Parvati Nair made her acting debut with the Malayalam anthology film Poppins and followed it up with appearances in critically acclaimed movies in all the South Indian languages. She received the Best Kannada Debut Actress Award at the South Indian International Movie Award for her portrayal of a young journalist in the Kannada film Story Kathe.

Last year, she made her Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer sports biopic 83. She is slated to appear in two upcoming Tamil movies, Aalambana co starring Vaibhav Reddy and Muniskanth and the female-centric psychological thriller Rubam.

