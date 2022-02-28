Theft at MAA President Manchu Vishnu's Office, Valuable Equipment Missing

A theft was reported at the office of Movie Artist Association (MAA) president Manchu Vishnu in Film Nagar, Hyderabad on Sunday. In his office, the actor had reportedly preserved a few valuable pieces of hairdressing equipment. Vishnu, along with his manager Sanjay, has complained with the police about the theft. In their complaint, they mentioned that valuables were missing from Manchu’s office. The police officials are investigating the matter.

According to reports, Sanjay had informed the police officials that a former hairdresser of Manchu has been missing after the robbery incident. He has claimed that the same hairdresser could be behind the incident.

“We suspect ex-hairdresser Naga Srinu has scurried with the hairdressing equipment, which is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakhs," Sanjay said to the police, according to a report of news agency IANS.

Sanjay has requested the police officials to nab the absconding hairdresser as soon as possible. Following the complaint, the police have already registered a case under the relevant charges of the IPC act. The police have said that they have taken up the case and will visit the spot to further investigate the incident.

They added that the CCTV footage of the locality where the office is located will be checked. Actor Manchu has not issued any statement on the incident.

In October last year, Manchu won the MAA presidency in a close election against Prakash Raj, who later resigned from the primary membership of MAA, the apex body of the Telugu movie industry.

During polls, Vishnu Manchu had made various promises, including job security, health insurance, and financial support to needy Telugu actors, during the election campaign.

Manchu starred in the 2003 Telugu action film Vishnu, for which he won the Filmfare Best Male Debut.

