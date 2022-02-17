Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum Completes 150 Episodes; Cast, Crew Celebrate

Popular Tamil sitcom Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum has successfully completed 150 episodes. The show, directed by Abdul Kabeez, is headlined by Pavithra Janani and Vinoth Babu. The entire cast and crew of the family show celebrated the occasion. The news has been shared on Instagram by a user called @tamilserialexpress. Sharing a collage of photos, the caption of the post reads, “#TVET150 Celebration."

The collage features two photos — one of the cast and crew and another of a cake with “Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum EPI 150" written on it.

With its gripping tale, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens and is currently one of the most popular dramas on the small screen.

About the show:

Abhinaya, played by Pavithra Janani, is an educated woman, who believes in following her traditions. The crux of the show forms when her life is disrupted after crossing paths with Vetri, played by Vinoth Babu, a village goon ignorant about the significance of marriage rituals. Meanwhile, an unforeseen event forces her to marry him, and it’s interesting to see if, despite their differences, these two come together.

In addition to Pavithra and Vinoth, the show features Syamantha Kiran, Remyaa Joseph, Priya, Ashwin Karthik, Rekha Suresh, Bharani Elangovan, L. Raja, Vasu Vikram, and Anjali Varadharajan.

For the unversed, the show was initially opposed by many. The series is said to carry the most reactionary ideas to the masses. Despite the protests, the serial aired and gained huge support.

Although there are many TV series, only a few of them captivate the minds of the people. For a series to go very well its plot, choice of characters, and good location are very important. And Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum appears to have lived up to expectations.

