There Cannot be Another Lata Mangeshkar: Lyricist Sameer Anjaan Remembers the Singing Legend

“Lata Mangeshkar had an amazing sense of humour and would often entertain everyone," says lyricist Sameer who had worked with the legend on several songs over the years. His father, Anjaan, also a celebrated lyricist, had a long standing association with the melody queen, delivering some of the most iconic songs in Indian cinema. Sameer recounted his memorries of working with Lata Mangeskhar in a conversation with News18.

“I had the honour and pleasure to work with Lata Mangeshkarji. The first time I collaborated with her was in 1983 for the film Ek Baar Chale Aao. She sang the title song of the film which was the second song that I had written in my career. A year later she also sang Raja Tere Raste Se Hatt Jaungi from the film Ab Aayega Maza which was my third song as a lyricist.

More than me, she worked with my father (lyricist Anjaan) on songs like like Salaam-E-Ishq and Dil To Hai Dil from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Meri Sanson Ko Jo Mehka Rahi Hai (Badaltey Rishtey) and many other memorable songs.

Over the years we worked on numerous occasions and it has always been a learning experience from her. She was like an institution for the entire music fraternity. For decades, people would listen to her songs and learn from it. And for many decades more, aspiring singers, music composers and lyricists will take her songs as a reference point and keep learning. She kept working for the betterment of the industry and would always stand and fight for the rights of the music fraternity. Lataji was like a solid pillar of Indian music. She was rightly given the title of Bharat Ratna as she will always remain the pride of India. Even today any newcomer who comes into the industry has the ambition of becoming like her. But there cannot be another Lata Mangeshkar.

As a person, she was someone who was always ready to learn. She would always listen to music and when I say that, she would listen to all kinds of music national and international and in all languages. Whenever I would talk to her, I would see a childlike quality in her. She had an amazing sense of humour and would often entertain everyone. At the same time, she was a kind and caring person and was always open to suggestions. She inspired everyone and was a great human being. My heartfelt condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace."

