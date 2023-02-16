Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR not only portrayed the tale of patriotism and friendship but also brought to light the camaraderie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR in real life. Contrary to popular belief that these two notable Telugu stars are arch rivals, the RRR co-stars have proven the speculations to be groundless. Recently, in an interview with Golden Globes, Ram Charan finally opened up on his equation with Jr NTR, shedding light on their apparent competitiveness.

Putting rest to the history of familial rivalry, Ram Charan in the interview agreed that although a “healthy competition" exists between him and Jr NTR, there is no denying the fact that they are good friends. “The film just became a medium for us to announce to the world that we are friends. And when it comes to competition, of course, there was competition, but it was very healthy. We always tried to help each other and understand each other’s mental and physical states during the shoot," revealed the 37-year-old.

Earlier, in another interaction with American journalist David Poland, Ram Charan addressed the conflict and stated, “A sense of brotherhood and camaraderie is there, but obviously, there is a healthy competition… Our families have been known as arch-rivals in the film industry for 20-30 years. His grandfather, and my father, it was like we were arch-rival families."

Jr NTR’s grandfather, NT Rama Rao was one of the most influential personalities in the Telugu film industry. Jr NTR’s father Hari Krishna and his uncle Balakrishna are also considered to be legendary figures. Ram Charan hails from a filmy background too. His father is veteran actor Chiranjeevi and his cousin Allu Arjun is one of the most sought-after stars in the cine world.

In the RRR, Ram Charan essayed the character of a fearless revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju. Jr NTR played the character of Komaram Bheem, a brave guardian of the Gond tribe. The friendship between the duo was unmissable in the epic action drama that was lauded by the masses.

Ram Charan will next be seen in Farhad Samji’s Bollywood flick, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, headlined by Salman Khan. He is also a part of S Shankar’s upcoming project, tentatively titled RC15. Jr NTR’s next cinematic outing will be NTR 30, helmed by Koratala Siva.

