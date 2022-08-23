'There Were Small Quarrels': Jote Joteyali's Meghna Shetty On Aniruddha Jatkar's Ouster

Actor Aniruddha Jatkar has been removed from Jote Joteyali, a Zee Kannada show, after his alleged misbehaviour. And now Meghna Shetty, the female lead of Jote Joteyali, has said that there were small quarrels but everything had gone well through negotiations for a long time. Meghna also said that she suggested negotiations continue.

Meghna shared an incident wherein Aniruddha was eating dinner while everyone was ready for the shoot. She said that disagreements like this were common. Because of such careless and arrogant behaviour, everyone from the crew to actors and the directors waited. Meghna said that because of such situations, the behaviour of other actors also changed. Sources said that Meghna Shetty was also one of the actors but she apologised later.

Meanwhile, Aniruddha has been in touch with the media and is seen criticising the core team of the Jote Joteyali.

Few reports suggest that the increasing TRP of Jote Joteyali and the ever-increasing fan following of Aniruddha Jatkar as Aryavardhan were the reasons behind his rude attitude.

It is also said that the director and producer have reached out to the Kannada Television Producers Association regarding this matter.

The show Jote Joteyali highlights the life of two middle-aged people, who fell in love. The two protagonists of Jote Joteyali around whom the story revolves are Megna Shetty and Aniruddha Jatkar. The show also stars Sonu Gowda, BM Venkatesh, Manasa Manohar, Devaiah Kalakanda, Apoorva Shri, Shivaji Rao, Pragathi Prabhu, and Sugreev Gowda.

