'There's Fear For Women In UP After 7 PM': Global Star Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra returned to India after a period of three years. While the actress was here, she also travelled to Lucknow in the capacity of a UNICEF ambassador.

PeeCee shared numerous videos from her time in Lucknow, where she spoke with police about efforts to make the state safer for women. Priyanka stated in an Instagram video that she grew up in Lucknow and understands how dangerous it can be for women in the state, especially after 7 p.m.

Talking to a policewoman, she said, “Toh aap mujhe ek baat bataiye, matlab ek UP jaise state mein, main bhi Lucknow mein pali badi hun… Matlab ek fear toh boht zyada hota hai khaas kar 7 baje ke baad (Please tell me something, in a state like UP, I have also grown up in Lucknow… There is a lot of fear, especially after 7 pm.)"

Advertisement

The remainder of the video shows Priyanka touring the Woman Power Line (WPL) facility, which operates Uttar Pradesh’s 24-hour phone line for women. A part of her caption said, “The safety and security of women is an urgent need. We hear many stories from across India of violence and harassment against women and girls, every day. There is a lot of work that needs to be done and that begins with the most basic, protection by law and order/police."

On the other work front, the actress-turned-entrepreneur recently launched her hair care brand called Anomaly which has now joined forces with beauty e-commerce site Nykaa. Anomaly’s products will be made available online on Nykaa as part of this agreement.

Read all the Latest Movies News here