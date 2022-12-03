'There's No Positive or Negative', Says BTS' RM As He Breaks Silence On Upcoming Military Service

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon finally opened up about his and other BTS members’ upcoming military training. The rapper, who released his new solo album Indigo on Friday, will be enlisting in the military much like Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The enlistment news was confirmed last month by BTS’ agency BigHit Music. While Jin is enlisting on December 13, Namjoon’s enlisting date is awaited.

Fans were disappointed by the news of their enlistment for they were hoping BTS would be exempted from the compulsory training owing to their immense contributions towards music and South Korea’s popularity internationally. However, Namjoon sees military training as a situation he has to go through.

Speaking with Variety, the BTS leader was asked if he sees the group’s break for the military as a positive or negative welcome. Namjoon explained, “There’s no positive or negative on this point, because, you know, it’s just a military service and it’s a law, so every man has to serve the military service. So I think there’s no judging point that I can say it’s positive or negative. It’s just a situation that I have to go through. So I’m just calm, and I’m ready to go through the life that I have to go through."

While fans are preparing themselves for the members to enlist, Namjoon has won the fandom over with his new music. The rapper collaborated with artists from South Korea and America to deliver an array of songs. These include Anderson. Paak, Kim Sa-wol, Paul Blanco and Youjeen, among others. Along with the album, the Bangtan member also dropped the music video of the track Wild Flower as the album’s lead single.

Ahead of the album’s release, Namjoon called Indigo as ‘Last archive of my twenties.’ “Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sub-bleached record faded like old jeans," he added.

