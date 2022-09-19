'There's Only One Shah Rukh': Dulquer Salmaan on Being Compared With King Khan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has become the talk of the tinsel town after his latest cinematic venture, Sita Ramam wreaked havoc in the theatres. Starring actress Mrunal Thakur, the historical romance drama subtly touches on the concept of Shah Rukh Khan’s cult classic film Veer Zaara.

Audiences who flocked to the theatres to watch Dulquer and Mrunal romance each other in Sita Ramam are reminded of King Khan and Preity Zinta’s epic love story. However, according to the young Tollywood star, Dulquer, people comparing him with Shah Rukh is quite “insulting" to the latter.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

In an interview with a media outlet, Dulquer revealed that he was a big fan of Shah Rukh. He added that his character in Sita Ramam was inspired by Shah Rukh’s Veer in Veer Zaara.

Expressing his fondness for Shah Rukh Khan, Dulquer said, “He is such a model for all of us to follow. How he treats people, how he talks to them, and how respectful he is with women. He is very special. I have grown up watching and loving his films like ‘DDLJ’. He has always been an inspiration."

“So, I am sure I have had influences on how I interact with people, subconsciously. But comparing him to me is like insulting him because there is only one Shah Rukh Khan," the Sita Ramam actor concluded.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam revolves around a legendary love story between an Indian and a Pakistani native. It touches on the sensitive topic of the never-ending war between India and Pakistan as well.

Advertisement

Similarly, veteran director Yash Chopra’s 2004 film Veer Zaara talked about two star-crossed lovers aka Shah Rukh’ Veer, an Indian, and Preity’s Zaara, a Pakistani woman with actress Rani Mukherjee in a pivotal role.

Dulquer and Mrunal’s Sita Ramam’s magnificent love story was released on the silver screens on August 5. The film is now available on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime. Talking about Dulquer, the talented actor will next be seen in R Balki’s mystery flick, Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

Advertisement

Mrunal also has two films lined up. She is a part of director Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa opposite Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to release on December 2. Besides Pippa, she also has Umesh Shukla’s Aankh Micholi in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here