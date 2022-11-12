'There's Truth To it': Radhika Apte On Age Factor In Bollywood

Actress Radhika Apte has carved a niche for herself, playing some important roles in some of the most out-of-the-box films in Bollywood. And if that’s not enough, Radhika’s bold and unapologetic statements have already struck a chord with many. That being said, the actress recently got candid with television and radio host Siddharth Kanan. In the interview, Radhika opened up about the ever-prevalent ageism in B-town and losing out important roles to younger actresses in the cine industry.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Radhika shared that she was unable to grapple with the fact that people are unable to combat age. She spoke about some of her colleagues in the film industry who had gone under the knife, to transform their bodies and faces.

Advertisement

About this statement, Siddharth Kanan asked her whether she had faced any rejection in Bollywood due to her age in comparison with younger actresses. In reply, Radhika said, “There’s truth to this, but it becomes sensationalised and it changes its tonality. Age is a factor and you cannot deny the fact that people want younger actresses in bigger commercial films; it’s just a fact, a younger or conventional image that they want."

“There have been days where you are told that ‘yeah you don’t have XYZ and we need XYZ. You can see the number of surgeries people do. There is an image that we are chasing and not just in India, across the globe, which a lot of women are fighting against," she added.

However, the Andhadhun actress also pointed out that there’s a silver lining, as with time, things are indeed changing for the better. “Brands are promoting men and women of all ages, sizes and it’s happening. But, there was a time when I did struggle with that and I know a lot of people who do, that is a fact. It’s up to you, people succumb to it and they start getting things done to themselves. It’s a very vulnerable position," Radhika asserted.

Meanwhile, talking about Radhika Apte, the actress’s latest film Monica, O My Darling was released on the OTT platform Netflix on November 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, O My Darling is a crime comedy thriller. Besides Radhika Apte, the film also boasts a cast ensemble of Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Zayn Marie Khan, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film has received rave reviews from viewers.

Advertisement

According to Hindustan Times, Radhika, while talking about the newly-released film, opened up about how she hoped to bag bigger roles in movies, only because she enjoys her work. It is not about the duration of her role but the simple joy of coming to the film sets that she gives importance to.

Read all the Latest Movies News here