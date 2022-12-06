These 12 Tamil Films To Compete At Chennai International Film Festival 2022

The stage for the 20th Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) is all set. It will be held in Chennai from December 15 to 22. The festival will feature 107 films from 48 countries, including several Oscar nominees. CIFF also has an “in competition" section, where Tamil films will compete. Every year, 12 Tamil films are selected in this category, with three of these being named the best.

The festival’s organisers met with the press today to reveal details about this year’s edition of CIFF, as well as the 12 films chosen for the in-competition section.

The Tamil films that have been chosen this year are Seenu Ramasamy’s film with Vijay Sethupathi Maamanithan; Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s single-shot film Iravin Nizhal; Gautham Ramachandran’s Gargi, starring Sai Pallavi; Pa Ranjith’s romance drama Natchathiram Nagargiradhu; Ramnath Palanikumar’s Aadhaar, featuring Karunas in the lead role; Chimbu Deven’s anthology Kasadathapara; Ashok Veerappan’s Buffoon, starring Vaibhav; Nayanthara-led O2, directed by GS Viknesh and Mano Ve Kannathasan’s murder mystery Irudhi Pakkam.

Three yet-to-release Tamil films, which have also made it to the list are Beginning Yuddha Kaandam and Goat.

ICAF began organising the festival in 2003. CIFF strives to compete with the best International Film Festivals around the world by presenting the best of international and Indian Panorama films to the cinema-loving city of Chennai, as well as showcasing the best of Tamil films to the world.

