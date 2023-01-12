These 4 Bigg Boss Hindi Couples Didn’t Find A Happy Ending After The Show

Bigg Boss Hindi is undoubtedly one of our favourite television reality shows. Every year, we get to meet interesting personalities. Often, we get to see romance blossoming between two housemates in the show. Some of these are organic, while at times it is a strategy contestants use to be in the game. This formula always works since it results in an immediate increase in TRPs. There are many couples who dated after the show ended too, but later broke up. Here’s taking a look at all of those Bigg Boss Hindi couples who have broken up.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty

Starting with the most recent and popular one, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were the most loved Bigg Boss couple. The two were seen deeply in love inside the Bigg Boss house; but shortly after the end of the show, they announced their separation.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan is making headlines with the news of her pregnancy these days. The actress married Zaid Darbar in 2020. But, before this, the actress was dating her co-contestant in Bigg Boss 7, Kushal Tandon. This couple, who built a palace of love for each other in the show, bid each other adieu as soon as the show ended.

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

In Bigg Boss 7, another couple was Tanishaa and Armaan, who were seen so much in love with each other in the show. But, as soon as the show ended, their relationship broke off after a few days. Tanisha had told in an interview that because of Armaan’s anger issues, she did not want to continue her relationship with him.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

In Bigg Boss 8, the closeness between Karishma and Upen Patel grew so much that it became the talk of the town. Everyone wanted to know when the two were getting married, but the story changed completely as soon as the show ended. Because she did not see a future with the actor, the actress broke her relationship with Upen.

