These Big Boss Marathi Season 3 Contestants Reunited to Watch Pavankhind. Check Pics

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 contestants Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Gayatri Datar, and Akshay Waghmare, recently went on an outing in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Former finalists spent their evening seeing Akshay Waghmare’s historical film Pavankhind and uploaded their pictures on social media.

Meenal Shah shared photos with Jay Dudhane, Akshay Waghmare, Gayatri Datar, and Akshay Waghmare on Instagram.

“Pavankhind movie times," Meenal wrote in the caption.

After seeing the movie, they had a nice meal together. While the majority of friendships get over after Bigg Boss, these four friends have so far proven to be an exception.

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi was quite popular among the audience, and contestants Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Gayatri Datar, and Akshay Waghmare gained a large fan base. Throughout the season, they kept the audience interested.

Advertisement

Despite the on-screen arguments and controversies, Jay, Meenal, Gayatri, and Akshay remained close friends off-screen as well.

On the work front, Jay Dudhane and Mira Jagganath recently collaborated on a music video. The song is titled Jodi Doghanchi Diste Chikni.

Meenal Shah is also working on modelling projects. Gayatri Datar was recently seen in the Hindi TV show Mere Sai, and Akshay Waghmare was recently seen in the film Pawankhind.

Meenal has appeared in several Hindi TV reality series. Meenal was a contestant on the popular Hindi television reality show Roadies. In 2017’s Roadies special season Rising Star, she was a popular contestant.

Akshay Waghmare has appeared in several television shows and films. In 2019, he was named the Hottest Man On Marathi Television.

Jay Dudhane is a model, entrepreneur, and fitness trainer from India. He shot to fame after featuring as a contestant on MTV’s dating reality shows Splitsvilla Season 13.

Advertisement

Gayatri Datar is a well-known name in the Marathi industry, particularly on the small screen. She is well-known for her role in the popular Marathi serial Tula Pahate Re, which airs on Zee Marathi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.