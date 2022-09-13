These Bollywood Actresses Left Showbiz In The Initial Years Of Their Career

Every actor dreams of making it big in the Hindi film industry. While some struggle their way up to success, there are a few who leave the industry at the peak of their career. This article curates a list of those actresses from the ’90s who have managed to carve a niche for themselves in Bollywood but left the industry in the initial years of their careers.

Namrata Shirodkar

Actress Namrata Shirodkar established her name in the entertainment industry by winning the coveted title of Miss India in 1993. She then starred in a lot of hit films, including Pukar, Tera Mera Saath Rahen, and Mere Do Anmol Ratan, among others. Upon meeting Mahesh Babu on the set of the film Vamsi, she fell in love with him. The couple got married in 2005 after dating for five years. After their marriage, the actress decided to quit her acting career to focus on her family.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

Shabana Raza

Actress Shabana Raza has worked in a total of 12 films in her career. She was also nominated for the People’s Choice Award and Zee Cine Award for her performance in Kareeb. She got married to popular actor Manoj Bajpayee on February 23, 2005. Shabana was last seen in the 2009 film Acid Factory.

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni was best known for her appearance in films like Karan Arjun, Baazi and Sabse Bada Khiladi, to name a few. However, her career trajectory plunged after she was linked to a drug racket. This drug racket was allegedly run by her husband and drug lord, Vicky Goswami.

Anu Aggarwal

Anu Aggarwal needs no introduction. She rose to fame with the cult film Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, but left the industry in 1996 upon realising that acting is not her forte. A couple of years later, she met with a devastating car accident in the year 1999. Due to this accident, she was in a coma for 29 days.

Nagma

Nagma is known for her roles in films including, Suhaag, Kadhalan, Baashha and Lal Baadshah, among many others. After debuting in Bollywood, she went on to feature in Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Marathi films. However, the actress quit her career in 2008 to join politics.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here