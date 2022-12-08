These Bollywood Celebs May Get Married in 2023; Know Them All

B-town weddings are something that we always look forward to. They cause quite a commotion on social media, and the discussion lasts for weeks. The year 2022 was filled with some adorable Bollywood marriages. Now, as we move towards 2023, we can’t wait to witness the upcoming celebrity weddings.

Let’s go through some of our favourite couples, who might tie the knot in 2023.

The Shershaah duo, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have reportedly been in a relationship for quite some time. According to rumours, the couple will get married in Chandigarh in April 2023. They have not, however, made any official announcements about it.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for nearly three years. They are one of the hottest couples in showbiz. While the duo never fails to paint the town red, fans are always curious as to when they will marry. However, they have frequently denied wedding rumours. But according to reports, the couple will marry next year.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are said to have started dating in 2019. When KL Rahul attended the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut film, Tadap, the couple made their relationship official. The couple is always rooting for each other on social media. They’ve been making headlines for a long time because of their marriage plans. The cricketer and the actress will reportedly tie the knot in January 2023, kicking off the year with a bang.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani announced their engagement in 2021. The couple has decided to take the plunge and begin a new chapter together in 2023. According to reports, Rakul’s brother has said, “Marriage is clearly on the cards, but nothing is set in stone. When she decides to marry, she will announce her own."

Former Bigg Boss contestants, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are unstoppable when it comes to giving some major couple goals. They’ve been inseparable since the show ended, and TejRan fans eagerly anticipate their favourite couple’s wedding. Rumours circulate that the couple intends to marry in mid-2023.

