These Family Photos of Biggest South Stars From Ajith Kumar To Kamal Haasan

We are used to seeing the bigger than life avatars of our favourite movie stars on the big screen and it often takes time to separate the heroic persona of the character they are playing from their actual selves. These actors often share photos of themselves with their lesser seen family members which gives their fans an opportunity to get to see apart from the usual glamour. Here is a collection of family photos of some of your favorite Tamil stars.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar’s latest family photo was taken with his wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka and son Advik on the occasion of Advik’s birthday.

GV Prakash

Musician and actor GV Prakash’s photo with wife Saindhavi while she was expecting their baby is a perfect snap.

Bobby Simha and Reshmi Menon

Look at this family photo actor Bobby Simha and his wife actress Reshmi Menon with their two children on New Year’s Eve last December.

Kamal Haasan

A rare throwback photo of actor Kamal Haasan with his daughters Shruti and Akshara.

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth with his family on the occasion of Pongal

Suriya Sivakumar

Take a look at this gem, a rare photo of Suriya with his son and daughter.

Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay posted a photo of his wife and two children on the occasion of New Year’s.

