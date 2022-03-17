These Path-breaking Films Revolutionised the World of Tamil Cinema

There was a time in Tamil cinema when formula films comprising only songs and fight sequences were showcased. These films had clichéd storylines that offered nothing new. This pattern was broken by directors like Balu Mahendra and J. Mahendran. Balu chose men from simple and marginalised backgrounds as protagonists for his films. Balu’s experiment was appreciated by the audience because his films instilled a spirit of hope and confidence in the hearts of the common man. Here’s a list of films that changed the narrative around South Indian films.

Veedu

Advertisement

Veedu narrates the difficulties faced by a lower middle-class family trying to build their new home. Starring Archana, M.A. Chokkalinga Bhagavathar and Bhanuchander, Veedu was directed by Balu Mahendra after he took inspiration from watching his mother struggle to make a new house.

Mullum Malarum

Released on August 15, 1978, this film was directed by J. Mahendran and based on a novel of the same name written by Uma Chandran. The film was an immense success with a theatrical run of 100 days. Rajinikanth’s performance was praised.

As time passed, directors came forward to make films that were a mix of realism and commercial aspects.

Ghilli

Ghilli was directed by Dharani and narrated the story of an aspiring Kabaddi player Velu, who rescues a girl from Muthupandi, a powerful man who was forcing her to marry him. This film was a great success and was applauded for the amount of realism depicted in the storyline.

Prakash Raj went on to win the Filmfare Award for best villain. Vijay’s acting was also applauded and he was nominated for the Filmfare award, best actor category. Some of the scenes from the film are cherished to date.

Advertisement

The new wave of directors have drawn attention with some really interesting screenplays, sometimes even better than the story itself. Karthik Subbaraj, Nalan Kumarasamy, Pa. Ranjith and Balaji Mohan are included in that new wave of directors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.