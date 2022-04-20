These Pics of Aamir Khan and Son Azad Enjoying Delicious Mangoes Will Totally Make You Drool

Actor Aamir Khan and his son Azad Khan seem to be enjoying a major delicacy of the summer - mangoes. Aamir Khan’s production house posted endearing pictures of the father and son bonding over a plate of delicious and ripe mangoes. The duo seemed to be in mango heaven in the photos as they devoured them in quiet bliss. The pair also seemed to be chatting as the doting father demonstrated how to eat and peel a mango with his bare hands to his son who followed suit quite well.

The actor and his son Azad, who he shares with ex-wife Kiran Rao, appear to be at home when the photos were clicked. Aamir opted for a grey T-shirt with full sleeves and completed his relaxed vibe with black-framed glasses. His son looked completely at home with his grey and white T-shirt and shorts as he happily slurped on his mangoes.

The actor appears to be spending his time with family and friends frequently these days. He was recently seen celebrating Baisakhi with Ruhee Dosani, an influencer. Videos of Aamir Khan dancing to Dhol Jageero Da and him happily eating halwa, and drinking lassi went viral over all social media platforms. In a recent interview with News18 on his birthday, the actor revealed that he had taken his family for granted and was too focussed on building a relationship with his viewers that he neglected his family in the whole process.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks motion picture Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to be released on August 12, 2022, after which Aamir Khan will retire from the film industry as reported by ABP News.

