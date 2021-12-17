These Pics Show ‘All Is Well’ Between Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal’s latest song Fursat was released on Thursday and is being loved by the audience. Though the track is sung by the duo, the video features Chitra Shukla opposite Pawandeep. Reportedly, Arunita had signed a three-music video deal with Octopus Entertainment but later refused to feature in the second video. It was said that her parents had objections with her closeness with Pawandeep and furthermore, they did not want her to face the camera.

Fans had shipped the two singers during Indian Idol 12, as their chemistry was adored by judges as well as other contestants. Well, here is good news for ‘AruDeep’ fans. The latest throwback post shared by Arunita showcases that her decision to not feature in the videos, has not impacted her friendship with Pawandeep. Pawandeep and Arunita are best of friends, and they continue to be so. In the pictures, the duo along with Sayli Kamble and Mohammed Danish were seen enjoying the breezy Canadian winters.

Take a look at the post:

The singers had a series of performances lined up in Ottawa and Toronto. Well, this is not it, Arunita has also shared a post of their upcoming concert in Dubai.

The magnificent three - Pawandeep, Arunita, and Danish will be performing at the World Trade Centre arena, on December 30.

Watch the clip here:

In February, Pawandeep and Arunita will be joined by Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya for the London concert. In the coming days, ‘AruDeep’ fans will be flooded with a bunch of adorable pictures as the two singers are all set to take the world down with their vocals.

Pawandeep had emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 12, while Arunita became the first runner-up. She was followed by Sayli, Danish, Nihal, and Shanamukhapriya.

