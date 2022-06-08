These Two Actors, Not Vijay Sethupathi, Were First Choice For Santhanam’s Role in Vikram

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is on fire at the box office and has already grossed Rs 200 crores globally. Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s character Santhanam has been immensely lauded. You will be surprised to know that Vijay Sethupathi was the first choice for the role.

Before Sethupati gave his nod to the role, it was taken to Prabhu Deva and Raghava Lawrence, actor Jaffer Sadiq has revealed.

Jaffer Sadiq has essayed the character of Vijay Sethupathi’s right-hand man in Vikram.

Meanwhile, keeping aside this revelation, Vikram is taking the box office by storm. It has collected 200 crores in just 5 days, a huge milestone for the film. Fans believe that at the pace at which Vikram is moving at the box office, it will soon cross the 500-crore mark. The high-octane action thriller has garnered a total of Rs 15.5 crore in the United States of America.

Advertisement

Despite a bit of criticism over a predictable climax, Vikram is going strong and dominating the box office. Elated with the success of Vikram, Kamal has also gifted director Lokesh a Lexus car. Apart from this car, Kamal also wrote Lokesh a two-page letter praising him for his endeavours in making Vikram a success. Lokesh was extremely happy receiving this token of appreciation from Kamal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.