Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is going strong at the age of 80. Last seen in the director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, the actor already has a lineup of films in his kitty. Besides entertaining fans with films, the Bollywood biggie also keeps his admirers posted on his whereabouts through occasional social media posts and random write-ups on his personal blog. Recently, Amitabh shared a black-and-white throwback picture of the shooting days of his second film Reshma aur Shera on Instagram, where the actor was captured mounted on a camel in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

Donning a white kurta and dhoti, with a scarf wrapped around his neck, the Sholay actor sat atop a camel, striking a pose with ultimate swag. With a hint of a smile on his face, Amitabh held the reins attached to the camel, staring right into the lens. A caravan of tents was also queued up behind the actor.

Elaborating on the posted picture, the Bollywood star revealed that when he first arrived in the film industry in 1969 people used to make fun of his height and called him a “uunt" or a camel. “When I came to join films in 1969 all of them used to call me unnt (camel)!… so I thought I would justify that and mounted one," he wrote.

“This is from my 2nd film ‘Reshma aur Shera’… location Pochina, miles into the desert beyond Jaisalmer… Now fortunately they don’t call me that… the titled epithet has been usurped by several others.." concluded Amitabh, jokingly.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the Internet, fans showered praises on the Goodbye actor. “Sir those people gave you the right name because camel achieves desert heights without stopping and you achieved Bollywood height," lauded one user. Another fan reacted, “You have reached the sky in terms of name and fame Sir ji. Ab na unnt matters na hi height. Legend, Pride & Shahenshah of India."

The 1971 film Reshma aur Shera was both directed and produced by Sunil Dutt. Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Sunil Dutt, the romance drama also boasts a cast ensemble of Waheeda Rehman, Vinod Khanna, Rakhee Gulzar, Sanjay Dutt, and Amrish Puri in crucial roles. The film went on to bag three awards at the National Film Awards.

On the work front, Amitabh’s next film will be director Nag Ashwin’s tentatively titled film Project K, starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Dulquer Salmaan, among others. He is also a part of the Hindi remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro’s comedy-drama, The Intern, with Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

