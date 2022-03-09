'They Give Meaning to Our Lives': Vignesh Shivan's Note on Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, actor-director Vignesh Shivan penned a heart-felt note underlining what women meant to him. Highlighting the significance of women in one’s life, Vignesh Shivan dropped some captivating pictures of his ladylove Nayanthara.

“It’s the women in our life! That make us! That complete us! Who give a meaning to our life and everything that we do! Not just today! Every day is their day!," Vignesh captioned the post. He further urged everyone to contribute in making “this place a beautiful place for every woman around!" Vignesh wished happy Women’s Day to “all the bold, beautiful, strong and amazing women out there!"

Taking the occasion as an opportunity to express his love for Nayanthara, Vignesh shared a series of her pictures. In the first picture, Nayanthara looks supremely elegant as blue light embellishes her beauty. In other pictures, Nayanthara is seen in a vibrant pink top, which she paired with a cute check pattern skirt.

Nayanathara does not have an Instagram page and hence her photos are always a treat for her fans. The post soon went viral and amassed more than 2.8 lakh likes on Instagram. Users in the comment section could not resist but drop heart-eyed emoticons for Nayanthara while wishing Women’s Day. Some users were even left enchanted by Nayanthara’s charm as one wrote, “The stunning beauty," while another wrote “Amazing."

Vignesh is not the only one to express his love through sweet gestures, as even Nayanthara is equally head over heels in love with her beau. This Valentine’s Day, Nayanthara surprised her better half with a bouquet.

Vignesh uploaded the video which captured the sweet moment, on his Instagram page. Melted by the gesture, Vignesh also wrote a text in the video saying that it made his Valentine’s Day a happy one.

Nayanthara will be soon seen in the upcoming 2022 romance drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has been directed by Vignesh Shivan and stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others.

