Shah Rukh Khan has had a brilliant start to his 2023 as his film Pathaan fared extremely well with a total worldwide gross collection of Rs 832.20 crore so far. This information was revealed by the film’s producers Yash Raj Films on Twitter on Monday, February 6. As the film continues to turn into a blockbuster worldwide, actor Prakash Raj has slammed the people and politicians calling for a boycott and banning Pathaan. At the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters, a literature festival in Kerala, Prakash Raj said, “They wanted to ban Pathaan. It’s going 700 crores. These idiots, who wanted to ban Pathaan, did not run Modi’s film for 30 crores. They are just barking, they don’t bite. Don’t worry. Sound pollution!"

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, first came under scanner after the release of its first song Besharam Rang. A few politicians and celebrities objected to Deepika’s attire, especially the colour of her bikini, in the song. Prakash extended his support to Pathaan then as well. Sharing an NDTV article where protestors burnt effigies of SRK, he addressed the people objecting to Deepika’s attire as besharam bigots. He pointed out the hypocrisy of this boycott gang and wrote that for these boycotters, it was completely okay when saffron-clad men garland rapists and give hate speeches. For these people taking offence over a dress, it is even acceptable when saffron-clad swamiji rapes minors. But they are going to be infuriated over the colour of Deepika’s dress.

Prakash’s remarks irked people like Pramod Muthalik, the founder of Sri Rama Sena. He replied to Prakash saying, “It is Hindus who are showing patience and tolerance though they have been attacked," he said. Pramod and his organisation Sri Rama Sena repeatedly called for boycotting Pathaan if the Besharam song was not withdrawn. He also issued a statement saying that the Hindi film industry is being controlled by Dawood Ibrahim, communists and atheists. According to Pramod, they target Hindus and their belief system.

