'They Try to Show Intelligence': 'Annaatthe' Director Siva Lashes Out at Film Critics

Megastar Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe, directed by Siva, hit the theatres on November 4. The action-packed family drama did impressive business in the initial days of release but failed to retain the momentum. The film also appears to have failed to live up to expectations.

Speaking to News18 about the mixed reviews that his film has received from audiences and critics, director Siva said that he doesn’t watch movie reviews.

The filmmaker said, “There are so many positive things in the world like truth, honesty, beauty and negative. I believe that all things should not be noticed. I never watch movie reviews. I just want there to be a direct connection between the creators and the viewers."

Furthermore, Siva said, “There will be individual attacks on all my films. There will be negative reviews. Negativity, misrepresentations, personal attacks, and subsequent cash flow aside, true hard work, a team of honesty, the grace of the Lord is all needed."

The director said that suppose 700 people watch the movie. Of the 700, 500 people will praise the film and 200 people may not like it. That is the critics’ opinion. There is a kind of mood in the minds of movie reviewers.

Commenting on film critics, he said that they think that we have less knowledge and therefore they try to put negative reviews in an attempt to show their level of intelligence, he said.

Towards the end, the filmmaker said that he will continue to give the public and the audience good pictures with family drama and without any pornography.

