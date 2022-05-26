Home » News » Movies » 'Thinking Of Buying A House Now': Panchayat's Chandan Roy Discusses Life After Show

'Thinking Of Buying A House Now': Panchayat's Chandan Roy Discusses Life After Show

Now my days of struggle are behind me.
Now my days of struggle are behind me.

Chandan Roy, with the earnest and innocent character of Vikas, has won over the audience.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: May 26, 2022, 10:53 IST

The much-awaited season two of Amazon Prime’s Panchayat, set in a small village, opened to rave reviews and has become a crowd favourite. While the web series provided an opportunity for emerging artists like Jitendra Kumar, who plays the protagonist Abhishek Kumar, to show their strong skills, it also gave a different identity to debutant actors like Chandan Roy, who plays Vikas in the show.

Chandan Roy, with the earnest and innocent character of Vikas, has won over the audience. In a recent interview with India Today, the IIMC alumnus shared his journey.

Sharing how he felt when he got the role, Chandan said, “I come from a theatre background. When I got the role of Vikas, I thought that I would not take it up because I was not sure if people would like it."

In the show, Vikas, Abhishek’s assistant, calls him ‘Avisek’ and Sadak (road) ‘Srak’. Explaining the reason, Chandan says, “When I lived in Bihar, I used to speak like this, but when I came to Mumbai, I spent a lot of time fixing my dialect. And, by the time I got it right, I got Panchayat and again I had to go back to the same."

Describing his journey, from a journalist to an actor, Chandan says, “I have been a journalist in Delhi for two years. From there, the theatre started. When I came to Mumbai in 2017, I struggled a lot to make a career."

Life changed after Panchayat:

“Now my days of struggle are behind me. I have become very choosy about work. All these changes have come after Panchayat. Otherwise, I used to agree to be a zombie on screen. Used to work even for a thousand rupees. To eat, I used to buy 3 bananas for 10 rupees, but now I am thinking of buying a house for myself at a good location so that the rich people don’t judge me by looking at my house.

first published: May 26, 2022, 10:53 IST