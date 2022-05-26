'Thinking Of Buying A House Now': Panchayat's Chandan Roy Discusses Life After Show

The much-awaited season two of Amazon Prime’s Panchayat, set in a small village, opened to rave reviews and has become a crowd favourite. While the web series provided an opportunity for emerging artists like Jitendra Kumar, who plays the protagonist Abhishek Kumar, to show their strong skills, it also gave a different identity to debutant actors like Chandan Roy, who plays Vikas in the show.

Chandan Roy, with the earnest and innocent character of Vikas, has won over the audience. In a recent interview with India Today, the IIMC alumnus shared his journey.

Sharing how he felt when he got the role, Chandan said, “I come from a theatre background. When I got the role of Vikas, I thought that I would not take it up because I was not sure if people would like it."

Advertisement

In the show, Vikas, Abhishek’s assistant, calls him ‘Avisek’ and Sadak (road) ‘Srak’. Explaining the reason, Chandan says, “When I lived in Bihar, I used to speak like this, but when I came to Mumbai, I spent a lot of time fixing my dialect. And, by the time I got it right, I got Panchayat and again I had to go back to the same."

Describing his journey, from a journalist to an actor, Chandan says, “I have been a journalist in Delhi for two years. From there, the theatre started. When I came to Mumbai in 2017, I struggled a lot to make a career."

Life changed after Panchayat:

“Now my days of struggle are behind me. I have become very choosy about work. All these changes have come after Panchayat. Otherwise, I used to agree to be a zombie on screen. Used to work even for a thousand rupees. To eat, I used to buy 3 bananas for 10 rupees, but now I am thinking of buying a house for myself at a good location so that the rich people don’t judge me by looking at my house.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.