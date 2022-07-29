Thipkyanchi Rangoli Completes 250 Episodes, Team Celebrates the Occasion

Marathi show Thipkyanchi Rangoli, the remake of the Bengali serial Khorkute, started last year and left a mark on the audience. The program narrates the story of a girl whose life changes after meeting a scholar from a middle-class joint family. This serial has recently completed 250 episodes, and the show’s cast celebrated the occasion. A video from the party has surfaced on Instagram.
In the clip, Thipkyanchi Rangoli’s team can be seen celebrating this occasion with the serial’s theme song playing in the background. Chetan Vadnere, Dnyanada Ramtirthkar, Sarika Harshvardhan Nawathe and others are seen enjoying themselves. The video has garnered more than 10,000 views. Fans formed a beeline in the comment section showering a lot of heart emoticons for Thipkyanchi Rangoli’s team.
The actors also shared some photographs from the party. Snehalata Maghade and Namrata Pradhan are in the first picture. Snehalata looks beautiful in a one-shoulder black gown. She complimented her look with statement earrings. Namrata let her hair loose in soft waves and looks ravishingly gorgeous in a blue gown. Pranjal Ambavane looks stunning in a marble paint outfit. Chetan and Guru also looked every bit handsome.Among all these actors, Snehalata received a lot of love for the portrayal of the character Netra. She left the show this year. Fans were quite disappointed with this and wanted to know the reason for her departure. In a video, Snehalata revealed that she wanted to pursue higher education in theatre art.
According to Snehalata, she was pursuing a master's and continuing acting simultaneously. After a certain time, the timings of both activities were clashing. Unable to manage both things, she decided to quit the serial. Fans were sad but supported her decision of continuing her studies.Currently, Appu and Shashank are going to file for divorce. Actress Vishakha Subhedar has made an entry in the show. She is enacting marriage counsellor Damayanti Dudkhale’s character.
Thipkyanchi Rangoli is aired Monday to Saturday at 22:00 hours.
