Third Single From Rajinikanth’s "Annaatthe Annaatthe" to be Out on Monday Evening

The third single from superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, “Annaatthe Annaatthe", will be released on Monday at 6 pm and the name of the song is “Marudhaani". The information about the release of this song was given by the production house on its Twitter handle yesterday.

The first single of this movie “Annaatthe Annaatthe" sung by the legendary singer late S P Balasubrahmanyam was released around two weeks ago. The second single “Saara Kaattrae", sung by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal, was also released recently. Imman has composed the music for this film.

This awaited Tamil language film has been directed by Siva and is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Along with the south superstar Rajinikanth the movie also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy and Soori will be seen playing prominent roles in this Tamil action drama.

Air Quality Early Warning System to Now Have Decision-making Capability: Jitendra Singh The film will be released on November 4, 2021, and Vetri and Ruben have done their cinematography and editing respectively. Recently, the teaser of this much-awaited project of Rajanikanth was released and the superstar’s character was introduced. He is on a mission to make the urban people realise the strength a village man has. While the teaser has been shot intelligently as it does not give away the entire plot of the film, it gives glimpses of Rajinikanth’s magic on screen. Besides his charismatic slow-motion walk, the teaser also shows glimpses of the village and some power-packed dialogues by the actor. With the release of the two songs and the teaser, the music of the film seems to be peppy and full of energy. The audience is eagerly waiting for the film as the songs and teasers have lived up to their excitement and expectations.

