Thiruchitrambalam Audio Launch: Nithya Menen Turns Up In Wheelchair

Actress Nithya Menen, who is playing one of the female leads in Thiruchitrambalam, was spotted in a wheelchair at the audio launch event of the upcoming film last night. As the photos and videos from the event surfaced on the Internet, many applauded Nithya’s dedication to her work despite the injury.

Nithya had reportedly suffered an ankle injury and had been on rest since then. At the event, the Modern Love Hyderabad actress turned heads with her entry and also performed a few lines from the song Megham Marukatha from the multi-starrer.

The audio launch of Thiruchitrambalam was held in Chennai on Saturday (July 30). Among others, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj also graced the event. On the occasion, Prakash Raj praising Dhanush’s humbleness called him ‘azhikka mudiyadha kadavulin pulla (an invincible son of God)’.

At the event, Dhanush surprisingly turned up with his sons Yatra and Linga. The father-son trio was all decked up in traditional wear and looked superb in a white shirt and veshti.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who also appeared in traditional wear for the event, expressed his happiness on reuniting with Dhanush. The DnA duo is back after seven years and, as the combo performed a few songs live on stage from their previous films and Thiruchitrambalam, the fans were stunned.

The Mithran Jawahar directorial will mark Dhanush’s first theatre release on August 18 after Karnan, Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re, and Maaran, which went for straight-to-streaming releases.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s latest outing is Netflix’s The Gray Man. On the work front, the actor has an untitled project with Arun Matheswaran, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi/Sir, and Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven.

