Thiruchitrambalam Trailer: Dhanush Turns Delivery Boy In Sweet Rom-Com; Nithya Menon In Tow

Dhanush is on a roll! After Maaran and The Gray Man, the actor returns with his third film of the year — Thiruchitrambalam. The Tamil film, bankrolled by Sun Pictures, directed by Mithran R Jawahar and with music by Anirudh Ravichander, sees the actor transform into a delivery boy and plays the titular role. The trailer of the same was released on Sunday evening, giving a glimpse at the heartwarming film.

In the 2 minutes 11 seconds trailer, we meet Thiruchitrambalam whose life is much like many working people — slog through the week, and spend the weekend watching films, TV and Netflix. While he seems to be happy with his life, his father (played by Prakash Raj) is not happy with his choice of work. Given that he is a police officer himself, he has high hopes for his son.

Advertisement

In their homely battles, Thiruchitrambalam finds peace in his grandfather and his best friend, played by Nithya Menon. However, his life takes a turn when he meets a girl who sweeps him off his feet. With the help of his best friend, he tries to win her over.

Watch the Thiruchitrambalam trailer below:

Thiruchitrambalam marks Dhanush’s fourth collaboration with director Mithran Jawahar. The duo previously worked in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran. Besides Prakash Raj and Nithya Menon, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja and Munishkanth. The film is slated to release on August 18.

Advertisement

The new Tamil film comes shortly after Dhanush’s appearance in The Gray Man. In the Russo Brothers’ directorial, Dhanush plays the role of Chris Evans’ ‘sexy Tamil friend’, an assassin who brings down Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in a fight. The film was released on Netflix last month and the actor recently confirmed that he will be returning for the film’s sequel as well.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here