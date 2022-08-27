Thiruvananthapuram Lights Up for 14th International Documentary, Short Film Festival

The 14th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday. The six-day film festival is being organized by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

As Culture Minister V.N.Vasavan presided over the inaugural function, he said that IDSFFK is the best platform to bring heartwarming films to the audience. Later, the Chief Minister presented documentary director and editor Reena Mohan with the lifetime achievement award for her work in the industry.

Festival Catalog Transport Minister Antony Raju, KSFDC Chairman Shaji N. Karun, and Festival Bulletin Food Minister G.R. Anil Mayor Arya Rajendran was also present at the event.

Among many, Cultural Workers Welfare Board Chairman Madhupal, Film Academy Chairman Ranjith, Vice Chairman Premkumar, and Secretary C. Ajoy also graced the event.

The opening picture, Mariupolis 2, directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius was screened. The film deals with the conflicting scenes of the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis created by the war.

The event is being held at Kairali and Sree theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, the two venues of IDSFFK. The festival, which will showcase 261 films, including 19 films, screened at various international competition venues, will conclude on August 31.

261 films from 44 countries will be screened in the six-day fair. More than 1200 delegates and around 250 guests who are filmmakers will participate in it. The competition categories of the festival are-Long Documentary, Short Documentary, Short Fiction, and Campus Films.

Documentaries and short films from Malayalam and other languages are included in the non-competition category. In the international section, 56 documentaries and short films from different countries will be screened.

The Best of the World category includes 19 films that have won accolades at various international festivals. In addition, films in the categories of animation and music videos will also be screened.

