This 2005 Blockbuster Starring Vishal was Rejected by Vijay Without Hearing Full Script

Vijay, one of the biggest stars of the Tamil film industry, was unable to recreate the magic of his earlier films with his most recently released Beast, as the movie did not live up to the buzz and expectations. The movie has been getting mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

However, before that, Vijay’s Master had received a thunderous response. But do you know that the 2005 blockbuster film Sandakozhi, which starred Vishal and Meera Jasmine in lead roles, could have been added to the list of Vijay’s hit films as well? Yes, the offer for the lead role of the film was made to Vijay initially before he rejected it.

Director of Sandakozhi N Linguswamy had, in an interview, confirmed the same and said that Vijay rejected the film just after listening to half of the script narration. “After I finished describing the first half of the story, Vijay stopped me," Linguswamy stated. “When I questioned why, he said that the film’s second half focuses heavily on the father’s role, played by actor Rajkiran."

Vijay had reportedly realized that the father had more screen time than the hero in the second half and hence, he felt he had very little to do like the protagonist. “When I insisted on finishing my whole narrative, Vijay assertively refused and told me to move on to the next story," Linguswamy said. “He would not listen to the second half at all so I left," he said.

The film was later made with Vishal in the lead and went on to become a blockbuster, also gaining cult status. The director later met Vijay at a party and the actor shook hands with him, congratulating him on his success. When Linguswamy expressed disappointment in Vijay not being a part of the film, Vijay said that Vishal was the absolute right choice for the role.

Vijay is currently filming his next, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in the film, which also features actors Shaam and Sarathkumar.

