This Actor, Among Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, is SS Rajamouli's Favorite

After Baahubali, movie lovers are eagerly waiting for director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. However, due to the surge in cases of Covid-19, the release of RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt has been postponed. The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022, but now fans have to wait for a few more months to watch the film. Although there is disappointment among fans owing to the late release, the audience’s enthusiasm for SS Rajamouli’s film is the same as it was for Bahubali.

And now, a post has gone viral on Twitter. The post is a compilation of SS Rajamouli’s statement about Ram Charan which he made on different occasions.

Advertisement

Here’s what SS Rajmouli said about Ram Charan on different occasions.

1."I think I like Ram Charan a little better than Bheem."

2. “Charan’s powerful presence on screen"

3. “Ram Charan is my hero, and I have learned a lot from Charan ."

4. “Charan’s intro shot in the movie RRR is the best shot of my entire career."

5. “Ram Charan’s presence as Alluri, the demi-god." “Any role you

throw at him, he will be fit in it"

In the past, the brilliant duo of SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan had a huge hit in the form of Magadheera (2009). SS Rajamouli has always shown his admiration for Ram Charan in public. These quotes, which are going viral on Twitter, have been extracted from many interviews and launch events. They prove that Rajamouli is very fond of Ram Charan.

Advertisement

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is now set to release either on March 18 or April 28, 2022, depending on how soon the third wave of coronavirus subsides and normalcy returns.

Apart from Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, RRR will also feature Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. It’s a fictional story of two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad before the independence of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.