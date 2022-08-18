This Actor And Not Dulquer Salman Was The First Choice For Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salman’s latest film Sita Ramam hit the theatres on August 5, and the movie received lots of praise from the audience in all languages. The film has completed 14 days in theatres.

Sita Ramam is one of the few movies that has hit the right notes with the audience. While a lot of films are seeing empty theatres and fear the boycott tribe, this movie has not only impressed the audience but also the critics. The movie’s cast and crew are happy with the performance of the film and rightfully so, had organised a successful meet.

Dulquer’s casting in the film has a story behind it. The film was first offered to Nani. But he rejected the movie saying that a lot of movies were already lined up for him and he didn’t have dates to fit this project in his schedule. Then, the casting director approached Ram Charan.

However, Ram Charan was looking for action-packed thrillers with the protagonist playing a sort of a macho man character. This led to him denying the role of Ram too. Then the filmmakers decided to approach Dulquer for the role. As soon as Dulquer read the script, he immediately fell in love with the movie and said yes. This is how Dulquer ended up as the protagonist of the film.

Sita Ramam is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth and Bhoomika Chawla in prominent roles. The film is produced by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. The music is given by Vishal Chandrashekar and the movie is edited by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao. Sita Ramam has collected over Rs 57 crores at the box office worldwide.

