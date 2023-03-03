Kabzaa, starring Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep, is nearing its release date and has generated enough buzz already. The anticipation has gone a notch up as the Kabzaa team welcomed Shiva Rajkumar on board with a new poster. The actor will be seen playing an important cameo in Kabzaa. More details about the traits of this character have been kept under wraps. Director R Chandru has tweeted the poster regarding Shiva Rajkumar’s role. It shows Shiva looking every bit terrific with a rifle flung across his shoulder and giving intense expressions. Chandru tweeted, “You all know that Kabzaa features Superstar Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep. But I want to give you all another good news…You have been asking for so long YES…Kabzaa also features our beloved Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar. Thank you Shivanna for your continued support."

Apart from this update, another piece of information, which has piqued the curiosity around Kabzaa is its upcoming trailer. It is slated to be released tomorrow (March 4) on the Anand Audio YouTube Channel at 5:02 PM. Director Chandru has tweeted regarding the same and requested users to check the teaser again to get a sneak peek into this film. The teaser is already a hit among the audience showing glimpses of a riveting crime drama.

Kabzaa revolves around the storyline of a freedom fighter Amareshwara, who gets killed by the British regime. Due to unfavourable circumstances, his son Arkeshwara (Upendra), becomes the kingpin of the underworld in India. His regime exists from 1960 to 1984. In his reign, he remains at loggerheads with a police officer Bhargav Bakshi (Kichcha Sudeep) who is determined to finish the underworld.

Produced by Red Apple Movies and Shri Siddeshwara Enterprises, Kabzaa is all set to release on March 17. The release date of March 17 was decided to keep in mind the birth date of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Kabzaa boasts a stellar star cast comprising actors like Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh and Jagapthi Babu in important roles. Actors Murali Sharma, Rahul Dev, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat and many more will also portray significant characters in this film.

