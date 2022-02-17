This Actor Made Sajid Nadiadwala and Divya Bharti’s First Meeting Possible

Sajid Nadiadwala is one of those directors and producers in Bollywood who are not afraid of taking risks when it comes to experimenting with refreshing content. Sajid has played an instrumental role in boosting the career graph of several actors. However, it was Govinda who, in a way, facilitated the first meeting between Sajid and Divya Bharti.

The sets of the film Shola Aur Shabnam:

Sajid and Divya’s love story took its first leap on the sets of the film Shola Aur Shabnam in the year 1990. Govinda and Divya were shooting for this film in the Film city. Everyone was in awe of the ravishingly gorgeous Divya. Sajid was no different. He was so mesmerised that he became a regular visitor on the sets of the film. The love story of Sajid and Divya started and they grew closer in no time.

Marriage:

Advertisement

The love story soon culminated into marriage. According to Sajid, Divya had insisted on marriage and that too soon. In an interview, he said that Divya requested him to marry her on January 15, 1992. The reason for such urgency was that Divya’s name was being linked with her costars, and that had infuriated her. She thought that marriage was the only way to end such rumours.

Sajid and Divya got married on May 10, 1992, in a private ceremony at the former’s Tulsi Apartment in Versova. Divya accepted Islam and changed her name to Sana. Sajid had explained the reason behind this private ceremony. He said that Divya had married at a very early age and she was at the peak of her career. Sajid said that if the news of their marriage had gone public, it would have caused panic among the producers.

The married couple embarked on their new journey but this happiness didn’t last long. The actor died on April 5 1993 after she allegedly fell from the balcony of her house. Allegations were also levelled against Sajid but the case was closed due to lack of evidence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.