This Actor, Not Amjad Khan, Was The Original Choice for Role of Gabbar Singh

Legendary actor Amjad Khan was born on November 12, 1940, and he worked in more than 132 films in his career spanning two decades. Not many know that the actor’s father Jayant was also a wonderful actor. Amjad stepped into the film industry as a child artist and went on to play some of the most iconic negative characters of Indian Cinema. Not just that, the legend was also lauded for his brilliant comic timing.

It was his magical versatility that saw him as Amitabh Bachchan’s father in ‘Laawaris’, but a friend in ‘Yaarana’. Bringing life to each character that he played, Amjad raised the bar when he pulled off Gabbar, arguably the most iconic negative character ever, in Sholay.

The actor gave strong performances in several films but he is known even among the younger generation as Gabbar Singh. Not many know, though, that this character was first written for famous actor Danny Denzongpa. When Danny refused to do the film, it was offered to Amjad Khan.

As per media reports when Ramesh Sippy offered him the role, Amjad was slightly scared and refused to play the role initially. But Sippy felt it in the first meeting that if Amjad played the role of Gabbar, it would create history. Later, Amjad took this role as a challenge and rest, as they say, is history. Despite the presence of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad carved a space for himself after Sholay.

After the grand success of Sholay, there was no looking back for Amjad. Amjad then appeared in films like ‘Charas’, ‘Parvarish’, ‘Apna Khoon’, ‘Mukkadar Ka Sikandar’, ‘Mister Natwarlal’. It’s also worth noting that Amjad was never typecasted, something he acknowledged and credited his producers and directors for offering him versatile characters

