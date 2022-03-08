This Actor Was Selected for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Without Audition

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, after having run for over a decade, appears to have also become a part of our daily life. JethaLal, Babita Ji, Daya, or Jethalal’s Bapuji Champak Lal, to name a few, have been entertaining us for nearly 13 years now. Today, however, we are here to tell you an amazing tidbit about none other than Bapuji, a character played by Amit Bhatt.

Amit has been playing Bapuji for the past 13 years and needs no introduction. He is a well-known actor in both Hindi and Gujarati cinema. Amit has been in several TV shows, but Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was his big break in the industry.

But do you know how Amit grabbed this part?

According to media reports, Dilip Joshi, the leading actor of the show recommended Amit’s name to producers for the character of Bapuji. According to reports, Amit was cast based only on Dilip Joshi’s recommendation and he did not even have to audition.

Amit was just 35 years old when he landed the part and has been playing it ever since. In real life, he is much younger than his on-screen son Dilip.

Amit is married to Kruti Bhatt and is a father to twin kids. Surprisingly, the actor and his sons made a cameo appearance in the 2018 film Loveyatri. Amit often posts pictures of himself and his family on Instagram.

Before TMKOC, Amit appeared in several famous sitcoms, including Khichdi, Yes Boss, Chupke Chupke, Funny Family.com, Gupshup Coffee Shop, and F.I.R.

