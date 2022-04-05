This Actress Has a 'Huge Crush' On Prabhas And She Wants To Meet Him Once

There’s no limit to the number of admirers Tollywood actor Prabhas has, right? Apart from millions of fans, there are people within the industry who love the actor. Arguably, the most eligible bachelor of India has hundreds of thousands of female fans. And among them is also Shree Rapaka, who made some interesting comments on Prabhas.

Shree, an actor and costume designer, has said that she has a huge crush on Prabhas and she would love to meet him at least once. She added that if she gets a chance to act with him, nothing like it.

Prabhas, one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, has also featured in Forbes India’s celebrity-100 list thrice. He has received several Filmfare Awards south nominations, Nandi Awards and also the SIIMA Awards.

Prabhas made his acting debut with Telugu drama Eswar in 2002. Later, he got his big break with the romantic action film Varsham in 2004.

After working all these years, In 2015, Prabhas starred in SS Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali: The Beginning, which eventually emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film to date.

In 2017, he came back with its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which became the first Indian film ever to gross over ₹1,000 crores in all languages in just ten days, and is the second highest-grossing Indian film to date.

